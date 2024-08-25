Channing Tatum’s pep talk helped Zoe Kravitz through directorial debut

Zoë Kravitz and Channing Tatum got engaged in real life during the filming of 'Blink Twice'

Zoë Kravitz looked back on the first day of her directorial debut, noting that she wouldn’t have made it through without the much-needed motivation from her fiancé, Channing Tatum.

In an interview with Entertainment Weekly, the daughter of Lenny Kravitz and Lisa Bonet, who helmed Blink Twice, released on August 22, starring Naomi Ackie and Tatum, 44, recounted the chaotic day.

"It was really overwhelming because any scene with more than two people in it is mayhem," she recalled filming one of the most difficult scenes.

"It was the entire cast by the pool, which, looking back, I would have not planned it that way because I was definitely overwhelmed," the actress-turned-director continued. "We had this really long water shot, and it was a big way to start."

"We're [shooting] in Mexico in the summertime, it's so hot, the actors are so hot, the sun is crazy," Kravitz, 35, described tough conditions on set, adding another layer of challenge.

"I remember going back to the room at the end of the day and just really wondering what I got myself into. And Chan had to give me a nice big pep talk, which was incredibly helpful," she added.

It took the first-time director seven years to bring Blink Twice to life, during which Kravitz and Tatum met for the first time and got engaged in real life.