Pak vs Ban: Shadman Islam's 50 leads Bangladesh to 134-2

Bangladesh's Shadman Islam plays a shot during the third day of first Test cricket match between Pakistan and Bangladesh at the Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium in Rawalpindi on August 23, 2024. — AFP

Bangladesh opener Shadman Islam hit a fighting half-century on Friday to lead his team to 134-2 at lunch on the third day of the first Test against Pakistan in Rawalpindi.

The 29-year-old left-hander was unbeaten 53 with senior batter Mominul Haque 45 not out as the duo defied Pakistan's pace attack on a Rawalpindi stadium pitch that has slowed down considerably.

The visitors still trail Pakistan's first innings total of 448-6 by 314 runs with eight wickets intact.

Shadman pulled pacer Naseem Shah's last delivery before the interval for his sixth boundary to reach a third Test half-century, extending the unbroken third wicket stand with Haque to 81.

The stand led the recovery after Pakistan removed Zakir Hasan (12) and skipper Najmul Hossain Shanto (16) in the extended three-hour session due to Friday prayers.

Haque has also batted with confidence, having hit four boundaries.

Pakistan employed all four pacers but are missing the services of a frontline spinner.

Part-time slow bowler Agha Salman has made little impact in his eight overs so far.

Resuming at 27-0, Bangladesh lost Zakir to a smart catch by wicketkeeper Mohammad Rizwan, diving to his left to take a one-handed catch in Naseem Shah's fifth over of the day.

Shanto looked good during his short knock but was bowled between bat and pad by Khurram Shahzad, leaving the visitors on 53-2.

Playing XIs

Pakistan: Abdullah Shafique, Saim Ayub, Shan Masood (c), Babar Azam, Saud Shakeel, Mohammad Rizwan (wk), Salman Ali Agha, Shaheen Afridi, Naseem Shah, Mohammad Ali, Khurram Shahzad

Bangladesh: Najmul Hossain Shanto (c), Shadman Islam, Zakir Hasan, Mominul Haque, Mushfiqur Rahim, Shakib Al Hasan, Litton Kumer Das, Mehidy Hassan Miraz, Shoriful Islam, Hasan Mahmud, Nahid Rana