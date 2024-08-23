Jessica Alba opens up on family life with ‘grown up’ kids

Jessica Alba provides family update

Jessica Alba provided a life update as her kids with husband Cash Warren grow up.



“They're so big,” the actress said while talking to E! News ahead of her show Honest Renovations’ Aug. 23 season two premiere on The Roku Channel.

“I think that's the thing that's so wild is like they're just grown. Even though they’re 13 and 16, there's something about that. They're not little babies anymore.”

The star shares son Hayes, 6, and daughters Haven, 12, and Honor, 16, with her husband Cash Warren.

Jessica also got candid on what she felt when Haven and Honor proved old enough to be able to stun in their mother’s wardrobe, and appear in her former red carpet looks for the June 28 screening of her new Netflix film, Trigger Warning.

“It brings tears to my eyes,” she said.

Overwhelmed with emotions, the 43-year-old expressed that she doesn’t even want to talk about her oldest approaching high school graduation, “Please don’t say that,” Jessica quipped, amid still struggling to catch on to the fact that Honor is now eligible for a drivers licence.

“She’s driving, she’s not quite at graduation yet,” the Fantastic Four actress explained. “She’s gonna be a junior this year. I’m not ready.”

“I think that’s gonna be terrible and I’m gonna be sad about it. But she’s such a good girl, I’m so proud of her. She’s awesome,” Jessica added.