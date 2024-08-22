Jennifer Lopez looks ‘exhausted’ due to Ben Affleck’s selfish behaviour

Jennifer Lopez's friends think Ben Affleck is selfish and negative: Source

Ben Affleck's selfish behaviour has eventually exhausted Jennifer Lopez amid their divorce filing.



A source spilled to Daily Mail, “Friends think he is selfish, sullen, impossible to please most of the time and negative. She was constantly trying to lift his spirits, boost him up – it was exhausting.”

“He is a loudmouth, loves to hear himself talk and blusters on,” shared an insider while Jennifer marked fourth divorce from Ben.

Reflecting on their two-year union, a source told the outlet, “He was impossible to be married to.”

Speaking of JLo, the insider explained, “She was a great audience, mostly she hung onto his every word, but she is not as young and impressionable as she used to be.”

“The negativity was overwhelming in the end, she could not lift him anymore,” stated a source.

Another source mentioned, “They are mature responsible adults and have been going through the separation in a way to try and minimise the effect on the children.”

The source opened up that the split had to do with JLo’s desire to remain in the spotlight and Ben's interest in anything.

“What happened between their first engagement and this new marriage was social media and it has had a huge impact on her,” continued an insider.

The source pointed out, “JLo's social presence has been a steady stream of fans loving her, praising her and she cannot give it up. She loves him, but she also loves this fake world of fame and attention.”

For the unversed, JLo and Ben parted ways since April 26 while the Marry Me actress reportedly filed for divorce on August 20 in LA court.