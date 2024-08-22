Jenna Ortega details 'jump scare' encounter with Michael Keaton

Jenna Ortega reflects on her first meeting with Michael Keaton: Video

Jenna Ortega has recently dished out details about her first meeting with Beetlejuice Beetlejuice co-star Michael Keaton.



During an appearance on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon on August 21, the Wednesday star opened up about her scary meeting with Michael who was dressed as his character on the set of new Beetlejuice sequel.

Jimmy asked, “What is it like when Michael Keaton comes on set as Beetlejuice? Does everyone get quiet or do people cry? I would cry.”

To which, Jenna responded, “He came up behind me. I was getting a hair and makeup test, and I got a tap on the shoulder and I turned around and it was a jump scare for sure.”

“He was like, ‘Oh hey I’m Michael,’ and he had molds peeling off his face,” stated the Miller’s Girl actress.

Jenna said, “I played it cool and then it was cool until I met him for a second time out of hair and makeup because I introduced myself again because I forgot that I had already met him.”

Elsewhere on the show, Jenna also explained how she felt working with Michael as well as Winona Ryder and Catherine O'Hara, who also starred in the 1988 movie as Lydia and Delia Deetz.

“Never in my wildest dreams. I just never could have anticipated something like that happening,” remarked the 21-year-old.

Jenna revealed she is playing Lydia’s teen daughter Astrid Deetz in Beetlejuice Beetlejuice, adding, “Lydia is the coolest character on the planet. Just everything about it, I was terrified.”