PTI leadership accused of having ‘no intentions’ to secure Imran Khan’s release

Aleema Khan (C) and Uzma Khanum (L), sisters of former PM Imran Khan arrive at the Islamabad High Court in Islamabad on August 29, 2023. — AFP

Aleema Khan, the sister of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) founder Imran Khan, castigated the current party leadership, saying they have no "real intention" of securing the former prime minister’s release.

The remarks came in response to PTI’s decision to put off its today's public gathering in Islamabad and reschedule it for September 8 as the local administration cancelled the no-objection certificate (NOC) and sealed roads leading to the federal capital.

PTI Chairman Barrister Gohar Khan confirmed the development and said the public gathering would now be held on September 8, as per the instruction of Imran Khan.

A short audio clip, purportedly featuring the voice of Aleema Khan, is making rounds on social media, expressing disappointment over the postponement of the rally.

She questioned the visit of Azam Swati, a senior PTI leader, to Imran early in the morning and asked: “Who instructed him [Swati] to meet Khan at 7am and deliver a message regarding the rally’s postponement.”

Aleema further said that why they were consulting the PTI founder, who is currently incarcerated at Rawalpindi's Adiala Jail, criticising the current leadership for lacking the courage to make decisions.

She alleged that the present PTI leadership has no real intention of freeing the former premier from jail and “is using his name while making decisions independently”.

Her remarks were the latest in a series of broadsides launched against the present PTI leadership.



Earlier, former federal minister Fawad Chaudhry had said there was "no chance" of the incarcerated party founder’s release in the presence of the current PTI leadership.

“[Due to] lack of political strategy of current PTI leadership, all of us are suffering," said the former senior vice-president of the party, who parted with Imran following May 9 violent protests that saw attacks on public and military installations.

The former federal minister had said Barrister Gohar-led party's leaders only doing commentary on verdicts of different cases against jailed party leaders.

He was of the view that “eligible” politicians like Shah Mahmood Qureshi, Pervaiz Elahi, and Asad Qaiser should lead the party. Fawad, who is also a lawyer, urged the top PTI leaders to stop “foolish talks” expecting the early release of the PTI founder as a result of the court battles.