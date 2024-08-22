VIDEO: CM Gandapur doles out cash among PTI workers

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister Ali Amin Gandapur distributes cash among party workers on August 22, 2024. — Screengrab/Geo News

After the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) postponed its much-hyped rally, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister Ali Amin Gandapur doled out cash among the political workers who gathered in Swabi to move to Islamabad where the former ruling party was slated to hold a public gathering.



Jailed PTI founder Imran Khan had directed the party leaders to hold a power show in the federal capital on August 22, according to the Adviser to Khyber Pakhtunkhwa chief minister on Information Barrister Muhammad Ali Saif.

Addressing a press conference on August 18, Saif had said, "We guarantee that there will be no law and order issue."

However, the district administration revoked the no-objection certificate (NOC) granted to the party on the “report of the district intelligence committee,” according to an official statement.



However, despite the revocation of the NOC, the party had decided to go ahead with its decision to hold the public gathering in the Tarnol area of Islamabad. In view of security concerns, the Islamabad Capital Territory’s (ICT) administration blocked roads at different entry points of the city with shipping containers to prevent the party from holding the rally.

As party activists were arriving at a point in Swabi earlier today, the opposition party cancelled the much-hyped gathering. The workers were distributed Rs5,000 each as they dispersed.

Accompanied by PTI leaders Omar Ayub and Shibli Faraz, KP Chief Minister Ali Amin Gandapur distributed cash among the party supporters and activists.

When contacted over the cash distribution, Barrister Saif responded, saying that there is no specific reason behind the cash disbursement as the KP's chief minister is a well-wisher of the poor and he distributed money from his pocket.

Gandapur, sources said, wanted to hold the public gathering at all costs, adding that he and former National Assembly speaker Asad Qaiser had decided to reach Islamabad under all circumstances.

However, the Islamabad administration has now issued a permit to the party to stage a rally on September 8. A notification has also been issued by the district magistrate of Islamabad for the purpose.