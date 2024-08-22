Here’s when Ben Affleck, Jennifer Lopez’s divorce issues started

Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez’s marriage issues

Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez’s marriage just started to fall apart when the couple thought the romance had just begun.



According to Page Six, the marital woes began when the couple was on their honeymoon in Lake Como, Italy, a close source told the outlet.

With countless lens’s capturing every PDA moment, which Affleck despised, and shopping spree, the couple’s honeymoon seemed to be perfect.

“He was unhappy with the paparazzi following them. She is an international superstar, and he acted like it came as a surprise that they would be followed around,” the insider said.

The source also claimed that the partners “would barely speak to each other” when there were no cameras around, all that, “during what was supposed to be the happiest time of their life.”

“He sold her on him being a changed man, and that lasted a very short time,” they added.

Another source close to the matter told the outlet that the actor’s renewed puppy love was revived, once his sobriety “started to settle in with normality.”

“He was just getting sober,” according to the source, when they started dating each other again.

“He was just getting sober … He was in a vulnerable state, and whatever their chemistry played into that … He was in this frenzied, excitable state,” the insider said.

One of the reasons of the fallout was because Affleck couldn’t handle Lopez’s stardom.

“He doesn’t want [the entourage] and all the drama that comes with that in his home,” the insider reported.