Jennifer Lopez wants to move forward amid divorce filing from Ben Affleck

Jennifer Lopez wants to get over with Ben Affleck: Expert

Jennifer Lopez wants to get done amid divorce filing from Ben Affleck, revealed legal expert.



Marilyn Chinitz, who is the matrimonial partner at Blank Rome LLP, spilled to PEOPLE, “I think that she most likely just wanted to get this done, [that] there was a lot of hesitation and hemming and hawing back and forth, and it's a statement, 'I'm moving forward, I'm filing and I'm doing it on my own.’”

The legal expert told the outlet that it's likely the “former couple have been probably working with a mediator amid the divorce proceedings”.

Marilyn, who is not related to Jennifer and Ben divorce case, stated, “I think it's a real statement from her saying, ‘I'm moving forward. Counsel or no counsel on filing.”

“It would be extremely unusual if the couple don't have a prenuptial agreement,” via TMZ.

For the unversed, Jennifer didn’t have a prenup agreement while filing for divorce from Ben in Los Angeles County Superior Court without using a lawyer. She listed April 26, 2024 as the date of separation.

“The only time that you see people not having a prenup is when they've put most of their assets in trust for their children, and those trusts have been established and they wouldn't be part of the community [property],” she told the outlet.

Marilyn further said, “I think the next step is to see how he [Affleck] responds, and I think that will give us a clue as to what's going on.”

Another legal expert David Glass spoke to the outlet and revealed that Ben and Jennifer were working with a mediator.

“Sometimes when people work with a mediator, they hire a neutral third party, either a retired judge or a very experienced attorney who doesn't represent either of the parties, but it helps them to mediate,” added David.