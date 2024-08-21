Adam Sandler's health sparks concern among daughters

Adam Sandler's health crisis leaves daughters in hysterics

Adam Sandler is getting candid about his daughters’ concerns regarding the veteran actor’s health.

During an exclusive interview with People Magazine at the New York City premiere of his Netflix comedy special Adam Sandler: Love You on Tuesday, August 20, the 57-year-old revealed that both his daughters Sadie and Sunny, prompt him to prioritise his health and well-being.

He said, "They always look out for me and my health just like I used to with my dad.

“You go, ‘Man, I want this guy around,’ so I used to scream at my dad to quit smoking, and my kids scream at me to just calm down and try to eat a little more like a normal person.”

This comes shortly after he opened up on The Joe Rogan Experience podcast about Sadie’s suggestion on getting the same trainer as he did for You Don’t Mess with the Zohan.

The comedian, who shares his daughters with wife Jackie Sandler, explained, "I used to take working out so serious ... and now I can't f-----g do it," the comedian said. "I play hoop and then I eat. Every time I'm eating I'm going, 'What are you doing, man? You don't need to do this.' I can't stop, just got a little bit of thickness all over."

"Now it's f-----g rough," he continued of trying to stay in shape. "My kids, one daughter, Sadie's always saying, 'Dad, get the train from the Zohan. Why would you ever give that up? Why did you stop?' " he added, before revealing that he told his daughter "it's a lot of work."

On professional front, Sandler is gearing up for the release of his comedy special on Tuesday, August 27.