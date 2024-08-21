Khloé Kardashian shares glimpse of special 'get-together' with family

Khloe Kardashian hangs out with 'cool' kids during family get together

Khloe Kardashian is spending quality time with the ‘cool’ kids in the family.

The Good American co-founder took to her Instagram on Tuesday, August 20, to share an adorable snap with her family, including sister Kim, North, and Penelope.

The group posed in style, flashing peace signs and beaming smiles for the camera.

Khloe then shared another snap as she posed alongside her two nieces.

North sported a sports shirt, while the 40-year-old twinned with Penelope in matching black tops for the get-together.

She captioned the post, “I’m hanging with the cool kids”

Fans rushed to the comments section to add heartwarming messages for the clan.

One fan commented, “Penelope already is a beauty, she is 100% the best of both Scott and Kourtney”

Another chimed in, adding, “Cool auntie with cool kids!!!”

A third gushed, “God protect you and your family khloe”

The reality star, who shares daughter True and son Tatum with her former boyfriend Tristan Thompson, actively posts family snaps on social media.

Previously, she shared an adorable video of daughter, covering her face in pink and purple lipstick.