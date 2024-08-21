Ryan Gosling's wife Eva Mendes shares hilarious take on flying with kids

Eva Mendes shows what flying with kids really looks like

Ryan Gosling’s wife, Eva Mendes, has discovered a new norm of travelling with kids.

On Tuesday, August 20, the mother of two, who shares nine-year-old Esmeralda and eight-year-old Amada with the Barbie star, shared a humorous glimpse of her family’s flight experience on Instagram Stories.

"Sooooo, I guess they’re a significant part of my carry-on now?" Mendes, 50, joked, referring to the stuffed animals she held in a selfie. "Is this the new norm?"

"BTW, these are only three of the six that travelled with us," she revealed with a playful caption in a follow-up post.

"But at least I talked them down from 12," Mendes added, accompanied by a mix of shocked, laughing, crying, and bemused emojis.

Despite their A-list status, Mendes and Gosling remain fully dedicated to their parenting duties. However, their kids couldn't care less about their parents' celebrity status, as Gosling previously confessed.

Gosling shared that when Mendes landed a role on the hit children's animated series Bluey, they thought it would be a big deal for their kids. However, he revealed, "They don't care."



"They were like, 'Fast-forward through that part!'" referring to Mendes' role as a yoga instructor in a 2021 episode.

The two met on the set of The Place Beyond the Pines in 2011, where they played a couple with an infant son.



Since welcoming their own children, Mendes has stepped back from the limelight to focus on her family life.