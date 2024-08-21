Prince Harry's pal makes new shocking claims about Duke

Prince Harry's pal has shared untold story about the Duke and his desire amid feud with Prince William and Kate Middleton.

King Charles' III's younger son Harry, who stepped down as senior working royals in 2020 and relocated to California, allegedly made a bombshell decision to quit the royal job after being failed to get what he wanted.

The Duke reportedly yearned for the same adoration as his brother, Prince William, and sister-in-law, Princess Kate, according to Harry's pal.

A source, who is "one of Harry's oldest friends" told The Times: "He's an angry boy. Things haven't turned out how he wanted."

Harry's friend went on sharing his thoughts about his family and the country, saying: "I think he misses being over here [in the UK] desperately and wants to be admired more.

"Anyone who knows him feels he'd rather be top of the pops here with everyone loving him, as they do with William and Kate."

Meanwhile, another pal of the Duke told the paper: "I know how important it is for him to have a happy, settled family life, but you need to do more than that if you're him.

"He has ended up isolated from his family and most of his old mates, in an environment where your friendships are not like the ones you forged as a young man."