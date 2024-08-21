Brad Pitt decides to spend good time with George Clooney: Deets inside

Brad Pitt visits to Italy after Shiloh drops famous surname

Brad Pitt has recently decided to visit Italy to spend some good time with his longtime friend George Clooney.



A source spilled to the Page Six, the Troy star was spotted arriving in Milan where he was escorted through the airport by security guards.

The source told the outlet that Brad mentioned he would be spending time with George in Lake Como, while talking to an attendant.

George had already hosted Brad many times at his Lake Como villa as he stayed for few days with his first wife Jennifer Aniston as well as second wife Angelina Jolie.

This trip came after the Mr & Mrs Smith star’s daughter Shiloh Jolie legally dropped her father's surname.

Shiloh reportedly filed to change her name from Shiloh Nouvel Jolie-Pitt to Shiloh Nouvel Jolie.

According to TMZ report, there was no formal hearing for the name change as the petition granted on Monday.

Back in July, a source told Dailymail.com, “Shiloh hired her own lawyer and paid for it herself, so Angie doesn’t know and can’t speak for it.”

“But, if you’re asking if this is connected to the abuse history or the violation of Shiloh’s victims rights, yes, that’s part of it,” added an insider.

Meanwhile, Brad and George can be seen together in a new movie, titled Wolfs.