Kate Middleton assigns Duchess Sophie major family role

Princess Kate is reportedly feeling relieved after Sophie, Duchess of Edinburgh, took on a major role during the future Queen's battle with cancer.

Princess Charlotte, Catherine's nine-year-old daughter's bond has been growing as the great aunt and niece take occasional shopping trips to Chelsea and Knightsbridge.

As reported by The Sun, the source shared, "There is a really warm connection between Sophie and her great-niece, which is very touching."

An insider added that Sophie's daughter Lady Louise Windsor "adores Charlotte too, but doesn’t see as much of her as she is mostly away in Scotland."



Speaking of Kate's reaction over her daughter's growing relationship with the key royal figures, the source shared that the Princess of Wales "loves the fact that Charlotte gets on so well with her older relation."

It is pertinent to mention that Catherine and Sophie shared a loving bond as the two were often seen affectionately interacting with each other during royal engagements.

Moreover, Charlotte is also quite close to her aunt Pippa Middleton. The two were seen at the 2024 Wimbledon men's singles final alongside Princess Kate.