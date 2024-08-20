Prince Harry, Meghan Markle finally give in to King Charles decision

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry have seemingly taken a 'desperate' move in order to mend their broken relationship with King Charles and the rest of the royal family.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex have shown from their latest step that the couple want to give in to the Monarch's decision to return to the Firm as full-time working royals.

For the unversed, the Montecito residents, who left the royal family in 2020, have recently visited Colombia for a four-day tour, promoting Invictus Games and their new project Parents' Network.

During their public engagements, Harry and Meghan did not make any controversial remarks against key royal members.

Not only that, the former Suits actress has reportedly expressed her desire to begin peace talks with the King of England to heal the royal feud.

While addressing the public in Colombia, Meghan said, "So much of how I approach things is about less of the fight and how do we wash things over with love and kindness and generosity."

Moreover, it is also important to mention that the California-based couple might be thinking of a second option after Eric Trump, the son of the possible future President of the US, had dubbed Harry and Meghan "bad apples" of the royal family.

The shocking statement by Donald Trump's son must be an alarming warning for the former working royals to think about their future in the UK.

Amid the ongoing situation, Daily Mail's Richard Eden shared, "It seems quite clear that they are desperate to start healing the rift."