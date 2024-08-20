King Charles to make official announcement amid cancer treatment

King Charles, who was diagnosed with cancer earlier this year, is gearing up to share some positive update in an official statement.

A well-placed royal insider shared that the monarch is feeling optimistic especially after his reports and may actually reveal some specifics of his condition.

“Never say never,” the source told The Sun.

“There are no current plans to reveal the cancer,” the insider said while also adding that if the King felt that the “time was right” he would tell it all.

The world was shocked as the new King announced his cancer diagnosis in February following his surgery to treat his enlarged prostrate. This was a major break from the Royal Family tradition to keep medical and health issues private.

The monarch took a three-month hiatus from his royal engagements to focus on getting treatment and recuperate. He made his comeback in April, however, an Express.co.uk revealed that Charles was “not yet out of the woods” but has progressed better than hoped

Following Charles’ announcement, a month late Kate Middleton also dropped a bombshell about her shocking cancer diagnosis.

The Princess of Wales got candid about her struggles and requested privacy to deal with the matter as she took leave from public-facing duties in her video message.

It remains to be seen how much of Charles' condition will be disclosed in the upcoming announcement.