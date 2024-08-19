The Weeknd reveals new tour dates, sparking outrage among Australian fans

The Weeknd’s latest tour smashes records as he prepares for controversial Australian comeback.

The Weeknd has officially announced his return to Australia, setting the stage for his highly anticipated After Hours Til Dawn stadium tour.

On Monday, the superstar shared the exciting news via Instagram, revealing that he will perform at Sydney’s Marvel Stadium and Melbourne’s Accor Stadium this October.

"AUSTRALIA, I didn’t forget about you. See you in October," The Weeknd, whose real name is Abel Tesfaye, captioned his post.



This announcement comes after he postponed his Australian tour last November, only to cancel it entirely with all tickets refunded.

Some Australian fans are expressing frustration over the omission of Brisbane and New Zealand from the new tour schedule.

One disgruntled fan took to Instagram to vent, writing, "Australia, I didn’t forget about you—you very much forgot about Brisbane and NZ."

Another fan echoed their displeasure, commenting, "Are you serious right now? What the hell happened to Brisbane? Honestly, f***ing us around at this point."

Despite the backlash, The Weeknd's announcement has reignited excitement among many, who are eagerly anticipating his return to Australian soil.

The superstar will bring his After Hours Til Dawn stadium tour to Sydney’s Marvel Stadium and Melbourne’s Accor Stadium this October, with tickets going on sale to the public at 12pm on August 26.

His last Australian visit was during his Starboy World Tour in 2017, and his latest world tour has already achieved significant success, including breaking two attendance records at London Stadium in 2023.

The tour set the record for the highest single-night attendance with over 80,000 fans and attracted a staggering 159,574 attendees over two days.

