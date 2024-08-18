King Charles places hurtful ban on Prince Harry

Prince Harry found himself devastated and hurt after his father King Charles snubbed him with a brutal decision ahead of a huge event for the royal family.



The monarch and his younger son are still estranged despite Harry’s efforts to contact him especially after Charles’ cancer diagnosis.

While Harry appeared to have offended his father with some big claims in his Netflix docuseries with Meghan Markle and his bombshell memoir, Spare, some purposeful actions by King Charles had first caused strain between the father and son.

“The King made some really bad decisions,” a friend of Prince Harry told The Times of the ban put on by the monarch during late Queen Elizabeth’s funeral. “It was conveyed that he didn’t want them there.”

The pal lamented about a reception which was hosted by Charles and Camilla and for which Harry and Meghan’s invitation was “rescinded.”

“For f***’s sake, this was a global reception for his grandmother, and as her grandson, he should have been there,” the friend said.

“There was a funeral briefing for the whole family at the palace just before the reception, which would have meant Harry and Meghan going to the briefing then having to leave the palace as all the guests were arriving and other family members were staying,” he continued

“So, in the end, they didn’t go. The briefing notes didn’t arrive [via email] for them until around 11pm.”

The decision by the monarch appeared to be a result of Prince Harry and Meghan leaving the UK to start a quieter life. The move had greatly upset the royal and they are still unable to recover from it.