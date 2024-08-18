Taylor Swift's show hits pause due to medical emergency

Taylor Swift's rock band stops concert midway

Taylor Swift’s support band was forced to halt their performance due to a medical emergency.

During the Anti-hero hitmaker’s Wembley Stadium show on Saturday, August 17, the American rock band Paramore suddenly stopped their performance midway after a fan sought immediate medical assistance.

The stadium was flooded with Swifties, waiting to see the 34-year-old songstress take the stage for the third night of her August run in London.

After Hayley Williams spotted a fan in dire need of medical help, she turned to her band and asked them to stop the show at once.

Hayley, who is the lead vocalist, primary songwriter, and front-woman of Paramore, quickly ensured if everyone in the crowd was doing well.

She asked, "Is everyone okay?"

In response to her question, the packed stadium fell silent as the security escorted the fan safely.

Speaking to the audience again, the 35-year-old issued an apology.

She said, "Sorry, let’s make sure they’re alright before we pick up where we left off."

In order to overcome the tension, Hayley jokingly added, "Wow, it’s pretty quiet in here now, Wembley."

This comes after Swift was forced to cancel the Vienna leg of her Eras Tour following a terror attack.