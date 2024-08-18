Ben Affleck takes family trip to Japan with ex-wife Jennifer Garner: Report

The trip comes amid a rumoured divorce between Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez

Ben Affleck reunited with ex-wife Jennifer Garner and their three kids for a family trip halfway across the globe.

Amid the turmoil surrounding his current marriage to Jennifer Lopez, Affleck joined Garner and their children — Violet, 18, Seraphina, 15, and Samuel, 12 — for a trip to Japan, per Radar Online.

The 13 Going on 30 actress even shared stunning photographs from what appears to have been a memorable trip, though neither Affleck nor the kids were featured in the long carousel post.

The reunion isn’t too unusual for the former spouses, who have maintained a friendly co-parenting relationship since their divorce in 2018 after a ten-year marriage.

An insider previously told Fox News Digital that the pair are “best friend exes” who continue to support each other.

The Batman star has reportedly found support in Garner as his marriage with JLo is rumoured to be coming to an end. The Daily Mail previously reported that though Garner had been playing the role of the mediator between Ben and Jen, she “eventually got to a place where she was like, ‘Sorry, figure this out yourself.’”

However, that didn’t stop Garner from paying a visit to Affleck on his 52nd birthday last week on August 15.