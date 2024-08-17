Dennis Quaid confesses initial doubts on tackling iconic 'Reagan' role

Dennis Quaid says he was initially scared to death to play Ronald Reagan in upcoming movie 'Reagan'

Dennis Quaid recently reflected on his decision to take on the role of Ronald Reagan in the upcoming film Reagan.

During a recent episode of Dana Carvey and David Spade's Fly on the Wall podcast, the 70-year-old actor admitted he was initially apprehensive about portraying his favourite president.

Quaid revealed that he was first approached for the role in 2018 but hesitated to commit, as he felt the character was as iconic as Muhammad Ali, known worldwide.

"It took me a while to say yes because I was scared to death to play him," Quaid shared about the titular role in the biopic about the 40th president.

When Carvey and Spade praised him as a perfect fit for the role, Quaid confessed he didn't initially see it that way.

"We’re both actors with sunny dispositions, I think," Quaid said. "But everybody in the world knows what he looks like and sounds like, and I just didn’t really feel... It’s a tough one to take on. So, it really took me a while to understand who he was as a person."

The legendary actor also revealed that The Right Stuff had been his favourite film until now. "After 40 years, that spot’s been taken over by Reagan," he said.

Ultimately, Quaid embraced the role, and the film, which is set to hit theatres on August 30, has become his new favourite.