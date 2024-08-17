Prince Harry teases Prince William with killer dance moves: Watch

Prince Harry has seemingly said final goodbye to the royal family as he teased his cancer-stricken dad King Charles and brother Prince William with his eye-popping dance moves in Colombia.



The Duke of Sussex has seemingly sent a message to his royal relatives that he's fully enjoying his life without them as he attracted massive praise for his cheeky 'dad-dancing' moves.



Harry’s dance was remarkably similar to the moves older brother Prince William dropped at Taylor Swift’s Eras tour in London.

King Charles III's younger son Harry opted to put his moves on show after getting his hands dirty in the garden at La Giralda School in Bogota, seeming following the footsteps of his wife Meghan Markle, who also showed off her dance skills on the day first of the couple's four-day trip to Colombia.

The Dukes' move is being considered as a message to his royal relatives as he and Meghan are trying to give an impression as they are the real royals.

Harry was lauded by Colombia’s Vice President Francia Marquez and her husband Rafael Yerney Pinillo, who was seen pointing at the father-of-two, chuckling away in admiration of the Duke.

The Duchess of Sussex was also caught on camera while getting her hands around a shovel but was also filmed sharing some adorable moments with students. She embraced one schoolgirl in a hug and later shared some words with the infant’s classmate.

The Prince of Wales was filmed jiving as he attended the American singer-songwriter’s concert at Wembley Stadium with son Prince George and daughter Princess Charlotte.



Before being snapped sharing a cute moment with wife Meghan, the Duke of Sussex was boogying at the Delia Zapata Olivella National Arts Center.



Meghan Markle, Prince Harry and their children Archie and Lilibet's royal titles are said to be under threat as King Charles gathers Firm for Balmoral summit to discuss important issues about the future of the monarchy.



Harry, in his historic Colombia speech, said: “It comes down to all of us to be able to spot the true from the fake. In an ideal world, those with positions of influence would take more responsibility. We are no longer debating facts."