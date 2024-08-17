Justin Timberlake reacts to Britney Spear's memoir TV adaptation

Justin Timberlake is said to be worried about how he will be depicted in the upcoming Britney Spears biopic.

An insider spilled to Heat magazine, "There's no question that Justin and Britney's relationship is going to be covered in the movie version of her tell-all book and he is already freaking out about it.”

"Both Justin and his wife Jessica [Biel] have been having tense talks about what the biopic will mean for them and their family,” the source shared.

“They already found it difficult with the release of the book, now the idea of Justin being portrayed in a bad light on the big screen is just a step too far for them both,” a tipster continued. "The book was one thing but the movie is another.

The Mirrors hitmaker believes he will emerge as "the main villain in a Britney movie."

"Justin has his own movie career as an actor to think about and his reputation has already been tarnished enough as it is. If he is seen as the main villain in the Britney movie, then casting directors might think twice about putting him in a project," the source revealed.

For those unversed, Timberlake and Spears started dating in 1999, and their relationship was highly publicised. After they broke up in 2002, the media attention surrounding their split only intensified.