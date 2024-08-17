Taylor Swift drops hints about big career move

Taylor Swift is gearing up to delight her fans with a big announcement as the Mastermind dropped major clues.

The 14-time Grammy-winning artist, who is currently performing her second run in London’s Wembley Stadium for her Eras Tour, will be announcing new music, and a much-anticipated, release for her beloved Swifties.

The So High School songstress debuted a brand new bodysuit during the Midnights portion of show on Friday, which is consistent with her new music previous announcements.

Swift announced 1989 (Taylor's Version) during the final show of her U.S. leg after she debuted a new Midnights bodysuit.

Fans have been eagerly waiting for the Taylor’s Version of her 2017 Reputation album. It is possible that the re-recorded album announcement may come as she concludes her final show.

Another major hint that suggests the likelihood of an announcement was the guest appearance of Ed Sheeran, who sang End Game on the singer’s 2017 album.

Reputation (Taylor's Version) would mark the fifth re-recording for Swift, following the re-releases of 1989 in 2023, Speak Now in July 2023, Red in November 2021 and Fearless in April 2021.

Swift has been rerecording her previous albums in a bid to own her music since 2019. After Scooter Braun acquired her albums in 2019 against her wishes from former label Big Machine, Swift has made it a mission to own her music.

It remains to be seen which show will eventually see the big announcement.