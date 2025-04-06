Queen Camilla rival’s prediction proven right in surprising turn of events

Queen Camilla has been a subject of criticism and negative press given her relationship with King Charles, especially when he was married to Princess Diana.

The “marriage wrecker” and the “wicked woman from Wiltshire” were just few of the many titles Camilla received over the years. Most recently, Camilla was also labelled as “evil stepmother” by Prince Harry in his bombshell memoir, Spare, forcing a stern reaction from the King.

However, an old rival of Camilla, the late Princess Diana, made a surprising prediction about her which seems to have been proven true, according to former BBC correspondent, Jennie Bond.

“Princess Diana once confided to me, any marriage Charles might have made would never, in her opinion, have been as strong as his love for Camilla,” Bond wrote in The Mirror. “And, so, it has proved.”

Charles and Camilla finally tied the knot in 2005 and will be marking their 20th anniversary on April 9th, during their State Visit to Italy.

Bond shared that back in the ’90s “amidst the turmoil and bitterness of Charles and Diana’s marriage break-up, the possibility of Camilla ever being accepted as the Prince’s wife— let alone his Queen — was risible”.

However, a PR campaign and Charles’ defiant declaration finally forced the public to accept Camilla, Bond claimed.