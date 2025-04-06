Kevin Bacon offers major update about his acting career

Kevin Bacon has recently offered major update about his acting career.

Speaking to PEOPLE, the actor, who made his debut in 1978’s Animal House, revealed his career plans.

“No slow down for me,” said the 66-year-old.

Kevin told the outlet, “It's funny because I feel like a lot of people, obviously, who are my age are happy to stop, slow down or play golf or whatever.”

“I think I'm more, to a fault maybe, I'm just more driven than ever,” continued the Tremors actor.

Kevin noted, “There's so many things that I still want to do as an actor, as a musician, as a writer. Not as a writer, but a songwriter. As a director, no. I have no plans to slow down.”

When asked about his plans, the Hollow Man actor mentioned, “I don't know. Shockingly, I've hung in there long enough that I am always amazed that I still get offered things.”

“It's just something I never take for granted. And the opportunities are there. They've been coming. They seem to continue to come,” remarked Kevin.

The Mystic River actor opened up that he didn’t see himself as a leading man at this stage of his career.

“What I feel so grateful about, besides just being able to make a living as an actor, is that the opportunities that I get because I've made, or the business made the decision for me to become a character actor as opposed to a leading man,” explained Kevin, who is currently promoting his new action-horror series, The Bondsman.

The Sleepers actor pointed out, “I do sometimes [lead projects], but I think that I don't just do that. And as a result, if I look at the two characters just that are in the can between MaXXXine and Beverly Hills Cop, these are two men that could not be more different.”

“They are completely different characters and completely different tones in terms of the movie and the kind of movie that they are,” continued Kevin.

The Wild Things actor added, “I got a chance to do both of them and have them both come out in the same year. So that makes me feel very, very grateful.”