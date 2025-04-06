King Charles takes crucial decision about Prince Harry UK return

Buckingham Palace avoided creating big drama by not informing Prince Harry about King Charles' major life update.

For the unversed, the monarch was recently hospitalised for a brief period of time after suffering from the side effects of his ongoing cancer treatment.

At the time, it was reported that the King's office did not inform his son in the US as he received the sad news from the media.

Now, discussing the Palace's crucial decision, royal commentator Matt Wilkinson claimed that the Duke of Sussex had not been informed to avoid 'drama' about the monarch's hospital stay.

It has been said that if Harry knew beforehand, he might visit his father, raising concerns among fans.

In the latest episode of A Right Royal Podcast, he said, "Harry wasn't told. My understanding is that they didn't want to add to the drama."

He added, "They didn't want to add to make it seem like it was more serious than it was. When he [was diagnosed with cancer], they told Harry before, and Harry flew back."

Speaking of the King's health challenges, Matt stated, "I got told off because the guidance to us was ‘this is not a drama. It's a mere bump in the road... The King going to hospital for me, is a big story."