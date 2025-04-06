Meghan Markle shows love with jam gift to podcast host

Meghan Markle has sent a thoughtful gift to Amanda Hirsch, host of the Not Skinny But Not Fat podcast, after Hirsch expressed concern about the potential backlash Meghan might face over her new Netflix series, With Love, Meghan.

The gift, a jar of Meghan's signature As Ever raspberry jam, was delivered in a classy wooden box with a burlap bow.

"I just feel protective of her," Hirsch said on her podcast, touched by Meghan's journey since stepping back from royal duties in 2020.

The Duchess clearly appreciated the support, and her jam is part of her upcoming As Ever brand, which is a nod to her Montecito life with Prince Harry.

"These vines were here actually when we moved in," Meghan shared in episode two of With Love, Meghan, picking berries for her preserves. The gift has fans buzzing on social media, with one user gushing, "That's so Meghan, sending jam with love!"

The gift isn't just a sweet treat - it's also a peek into Meghan's entrepreneurial side. Her podcast Confessions of a Female Founder features chats with female entrepreneurs, tying into her As Ever brand, which will sell products like her raspberry jam.

"I've been having candid conversations with amazing women," Meghan posted on Instagram, hyping the eight-episode series. Hirsch's reaction was pure joy - "I'm can't believe she sent this!" she shared on social media, showing off the elegant packaging.

