Reporter Kjersti Flaa breaks silence on Blake Lively’s 2016 interview

Kjersti Flaa, Norwegian journalist opens up on Blake Lively’s 2016 interview

Kjersti Flaa, Norwegian journalist got candid and revealed why her 2016 interview with Blake Lively hurt her like a “bullet” after sharing the footage of the traumatising experience on her Youtube channel.



Flaa posted the interview clip of Lively, now 36, and actress Parker Posey from the 2016 Café Society press tour on Saturday, August 10, with the video title “The Blake Lively interview that made me want to quit my job.”

The reporter congratulated the actress over her newly-announced second pregnancy “little bump” at that time, to which Lively sarcastically replied, “Congrats on your little bump.”

Flaa now revealed to Daily Mail why Lively’s response was hurtful, because the reporter is unable to conceive.

“[Her comment] left me almost paralyzed. To be honest it hurts because I obviously wasn’t pregnant and I could never get pregnant so to me that comment was like a bullet,” she said. “I didn’t know how to react. I felt very uncomfortable throughout the interview and all I wanted to do was leave and get out of there as fast as I could.”

“I felt belittled and ignored and it made me question if I ever wanted to do these types of interviews again,” she further expressed her trauma.

“It took me a while to get over it and build up my confidence again.”