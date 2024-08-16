Blake Lively lands in big trouble amid 'It Ends With Us' controversy

Blake Lively faces backlash for referencing co-stars as 'Monkeys'

Blake Lively referred to her co-stars as ‘monkeys’ in an unearthed clip amid the drama surrounding her feud with It Ends With Us director Justin Baldoni.



In a recent-viral TikTok clip, Lively could be seen taking the lead in a panel discussion alongside the Gossip Girl cast, including Leighton Meester and Ed Westwick at Paleyfest in 2008.

She spilled beans on the ‘promises’ that were made to her prior to her role as 'It Girl' Serena Van Der Woodsen in the CW series.

The 36-year-old actress joked about it during the interview, referring to Westwick’s character Chuck Bass, who apparently owned a pet monkey in the original novel of the same name.

She added with a laugh, “Another promise was no pet monkey.”

“Chuck has a pet monkey with coordinating outfits. And I was like, "I would love to be part of the show but I can't act with a monkey,"' she recalled.

She then turned and pointed towards her co-stars on her left, laughingly adding, “Well, I got a few of them.”

However, her comment garnered immediate laughter from the audience, leaving her co-stars in hysterics.

Lively quickly went on to cover the jab, “C'mon it was a joke! Lord have mercy!” she exclaimed.

The Green Lantern star’s joke was slammed by fans in the comments section.

One fan commented, “Since day one, Blake has been a mean girl.”

Another chimed in, adding, “Ew! She is so terrible”

For the unversed, Lively faced backlash for mishandling the film's serious subject matter, failing to address domestic violence in the adaptation of Colleen Hoover's novel, It Ends With Us.