Glen Powell responds to fan outrage over 'Twisters' controversy

Glen Powell, star of the upcoming Twisters film, has responded to the online debate surrounding the omission of a kiss between his character and co-star Daisy Edgar-Jones'.



In an interview with Screenrant, Powell joked, "I'm taking it very personally!"

He referenced behind-the-scenes footage of a kiss between the two leads, saying, "I'm sure you've seen the behind-the-scenes, where I did get to kiss Daisy Edgar-Jones, which really is all that counts. [Laughs] We had a great time, and I'm really proud of the movie."

The movie establishes a romance between Tyler (Glen Powell) and Kate (Daisy Edgar-Jones) as they collaborate on a dangerous storm-chasing mission.

Although their chemistry grows, the final version doesn't include a kiss. Fans were surprised to see a deleted scene on social media where the two share a kiss, sparking a sense of "what could have been."

“I really think that even that [backlash] shows that people care, which is really great,” Powell added.

“I just love how excited people have gotten about that movie, and Daisy and I send each other the TikToks and the gifs. There’s so much funny stuff coming out of it. It’s fun. That’s what summer movies are about. It creates this conversation and cultural moment, and people dress up and do the thing. It’s been really awesome. So, kiss or no kiss, everybody’s a winner.”

Earlier, director Lee Isaac Chung explained his reasoning for going with the no-kiss resolution, and he stands by that choice.

“I actually tried the kiss, and it was very polarizing — and it’s not because of their performance of the kiss,” the filmmaker said.

“This [no-kiss shot] was the other option that I had filmed on the day, and I got to say, I like it better. I think it’s a better ending. And I think that people who want a kiss within it, they can probably assume that these guys will kiss someday. And maybe we can give them privacy for that.”