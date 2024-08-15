Zoë Kravitz opens up about having kids with Channing Tatum in future

Zoë Kravitz on having kids with Channing Tatum?

Zoë Kravitz has recently opened up about having kids with fiancé Channing Tatum in future.



In a new interview with Esquire, the Blink Twice director said, “For a long time, I felt like there was something wrong with me. I was waiting for this light to go off in my head, and it never did.”

“When you're younger, you're like, 'Well, I can't have kids. I'm too young! It'd be crazy;” continued the 35-year-old.

Kravitz told the outlet, “I had to actually look at, ‘What do I want?’”

The Kimi actress disclosed that she didn’t plan on having kids during her first marriage to actor Karl Glusman in 2019.

“For a lot of people that have children, it is this giant, life-changing event — and I do think there is a certain amount of focus and respect that they should get from their community,” explained Kravitz.

The Batman actress noted, “There's a lot of pressure on women to have children, and there's a feeling that if you don't, you don't have a purpose here.”

“But this movie, it feels like I gave birth,” remarked Kravitz of her directorial debut, Blink Twice.

Earlier speaking to PEOPLE at the movie’s Los Angeles premiere, Tatum praised Kravitz, saying, “To get to create something with someone that you love is probably one of the most gratifying things other than having a kid with somebody I think.”

"You truly are creating something from nothing and it's just like creating a marriage or creating something where you're like, everything that we are is going into this thing and you want to make it with people that you love,” he added.