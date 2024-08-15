Kate Middleton's fans celebrate big news about Catherine

Kate Middleton, who's very much excited to return to the royal duty, is said to be gearing up for a big surprise for Meghan Markle and Prince Harry.

The Prince and Princess of Wales are planning something big as Kate's health is improving. The future Queen's fans are celebrating the reports about her return as a triumph.

There are reports that Princess Kate is secretly planning to travel to the US with William next month for his Earthshot Prize Innovation Summit.

The reports suggest as Kate's winning her battle against cancer and would soon make a delightful announcement about her recovery and latest medical reports.

On Wednesday, the Prince and Princess of Wales also shared a meaningful post regarding William's initiative, saying: "We look ahead to the 2024 Earthshot Prize in Cape Town."

The couple's message that gives fans hope of Kate's royal return attracted massive likes and hearts.

It would be a big surprise for Harry and Meghan if the couple visit the US, William and Kate's popularity is growing as Americans love them more than the Sussexses, according to recent surveys.

Kate, William and their three kids are all set to join King Charles, Queen Camilla and other royals at Balmoral castle this month, where they are tipped to attend an important meeting about Harry and Meghan and their children's royal future.