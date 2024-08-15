Jennifer Lopez, Ben Affleck one step closer to divorce

Jennifer Lopez's 55th birthday celebration on July 24 was overshadowed by a disappointing coincidence.



Her husband, Ben Affleck, was absent from the New York party, just like he missed their second wedding anniversary a week earlier.

To make matters worse, Ben finalised the purchase of a new $20.5 million Los Angeles home on Jennifer's birthday, fueling rumours of a troubled marriage.

This latest development follows a series of signs indicating a split, including the listing of their Beverly Hills home, Ben's move into a rental, and the couple's decision to spend time apart on opposite coasts.

“A few weeks ago, something shifted,” as per Life and Style. “Ben got colder and he’s since ghosted her. They only talk through lawyers at this point, and J. Lo’s finding it humiliating.”

The Atlas star had already endured the embarrassment of the public learning that her fourth marriage, to the man she once considered her soulmate, was faltering, two decades after their initial breakup.

“Jennifer thinks Ben’s being an insensitive brat and wants him to man up, quit the brutal mind games and treat her with more respect,” said the insider. “She’s not going to take being treated so poorly anymore. J. Lo’s ready to fight — this means war.”

When news of their troubles emerged, Lopez and Affleck's relationship had already endured a secretive and difficult period.

Sources revealed the couple had intense "screaming matches" and frantic calls to crisis managers, debating their future.

Issues included Jennifer's launch of a booze brand, Delola, despite Ben's recovery from alcoholism, and their contrasting views on fame, with Ben expressing discomfort with Jennifer's high profile.

In February, the Marry Me star released a trio of projects - an album, film, and documentary - that chronicled her journey to finding happiness again with the Air star.

The documentary offered a candid look at their relationship, with Ben admitting that they were navigating their differences, particularly regarding privacy, and striving to find a middle ground.

The singer-actress played it cool for months. “J. Lo feels she’s kept her side of the street clean with the way she’s handled this situation,” explainsed the insider.

“She found it very difficult to accept in the beginning, but when Ben requested space, she gave it to him with zero trash talking or game playing.”

The actor, added the insider, “seemed to share J. Lo’s view that they needed to put on a united front while being respectful toward each other, even from afar.”