Tommy Fury's friend shuts down paternity claims amid breakup with Molly-Mae

Molly-Mae hints at trouble with ringless posts before sudden split from Tommy Fury.

Lissie Rhodes, the influencer who just had a baby, is shutting down rumors that Tommy Fury is the dad.

After Tommy and Molly-Mae Hague broke up on Wednesday, fans went wild with speculation about what went wrong, and some crazy rumors started floating around that Tommy might be the father of her baby.

But she cleared things up on TikTok, saying, "Tommy Fury is not my baby’s dad."

Her dad, Ryan, also jumped in on Instagram, saying, "It's almost seven in the morning, and I’m heading to the gym. I can’t believe the stuff I’m seeing. It’s all just speculation and gossip."

Ryan, Lissie’s dad, kept it real with fans, saying, "Guys, Lissie, Barry, and little Shakur are so happy. We’re living our lives, so maybe you should get one too. Let’s move on!"

He even shared a cute photo of her, Barry, and their son, which Lissie put up on her feed too. Ryan, who’s a pro boxing coach and works with the Fury family, is clearly over the drama.

Fans are still scratching their heads after Molly-Mae announced she split from Tommy on Wednesday after five years together.

The Love Island couple, both 25, had split rumors earlier in the year but seemed solid recently.

People are speculating that Tommy was caught off guard by the breakup since his social media didn’t hint at any issues.

Meanwhile, Molly-Mae had been dropping clues, like posting pics without her engagement ring.

Just a few weeks ago, on July 23, she was still posting about their engagement anniversary and looking totally into him.