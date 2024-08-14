Aaron Taylor-Johnson goes wild in ‘Kraven the Hunter’ trailer: Watch

'Kraven the Hunter' action packed trailer features savage Aaron Taylor-Johnson

Aaron Taylor-Johnson channelled his killer instincts in the thrilling Kraven the Hunter trailer.

Sony Pictures Entertainment released the trailer on Wednesday, August 14, showcasing the Marvel Comics antihero in no mood for pleasantries.

The upcoming film, directed by J.C. Chandor, features a stellar cast that includes Ariana DeBose, Alessandro Nivola, Christopher Abbott, Fred Hechinger, and Russell Crowe.

Kraven the Hunter revolves around the origins of the Spider-Man villain, who first appeared in comics in 1964.

The story follows Taylor-Johnson as Sergei Kravinoff abandoned and left to die by his ruthless father, played by Crowe, after a brutal lion attack.

Miraculously surviving, Sergei gains superhuman abilities from the lion's bite and adopts the mantle of Kraven the Hunter. He uses his newfound powers and fierce methods to protect the animal kingdom.

The trailer, set to a haunting rendition of Johnny Cash’s The Man Comes Around, ramps up the intensity with visceral action and gore.

The newly released trailer also offers a glimpse of a shirtless Taylor-Johnson flaunting his impressive, muscular physique.

Kraven the Hunter is set to hit theatres on December 13.



Watch the newly released trailer here:



