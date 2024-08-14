Princess Kate's wedding ring removal triggers debate over 'intense' treatment

The Princess of Wales tied the knot with the Prince of Wales in April 2011

Princess Kate's ring has led to a discussion about the implications of chemotherapy with her latest update.

The Prince and Princess of Wales recently shared an uplifting message on their official social media, congratulating Team GB after the Olympics.



Over the weekend, they appeared in a video celebrating the team, capturing the attention of royal fans.

While many were focused on Prince William's beard, some noticed that Princess Kate was wearing a different ring alongside her engagement ring, sparking curiosity about her missing wedding ring, reported GB News.

Kate's decision to remove her wedding ring may be linked to her recent announcement in March that she began a course of preventative chemotherapy.

According to oncology pharmacist Dazhi Liu, this could be a reason for the change, as chemotherapy can cause fluid retention and skin issues that might make wearing rings uncomfortable or problematic.

She said: "During cancer treatment, there are several practical reasons why someone might need to take off their rings.



"Chemotherapy can cause fluid retention in the hands, which might make rings tight and difficult."

She continued to tell Hello!: "Metal rings could interfere with the radiation therapy and cause issues such as burns on the skin around the ring."

Liu added: "Since patients are at high risk of getting infections during chemotherapy, removing rings can help prevent skin infections.

"Overall, taking off rings during cancer treatment can help avoid these potential problems."

Since Kate continues to wear her sapphire engagement ring and a new special ring, the most reasonable reason for her removing her wedding ring is that it has become too tight.

