BTS’ Jin to serve up flavourful musical feast with upcoming solo album

Jin from BTS says every song in his upcoming album is different

BTS sensation Jin has fans buzzing with excitement after teasing his upcoming solo album as a mix of "popping candy" and "dark chocolate."

In a recent interview with Harper’s Bazaar Korea, the 31-year-old singer and rapper gave a tantalising glimpse into his long-awaited solo project, promising a variety of flavours.

"Without giving too much away… I think it will be fun to perform," Jin shared, according to the English translation by Soompi. "Each song is different, so I can’t say for sure, but if I were to compare them to flavours, there would be soda, popping candy, and dark chocolate tastes. I hope you look forward to it."

His playful hints have only added layers of curiosity about what the album will bring.

The oldest and the first BTS member to complete his military service reflected on his busy schedule to fulfil his promise to the BTS ARMY.

"I’m very happy these days. I’ve been busy with work every day, and just being able to work at this moment makes me happy, so I’m smiling," The Astronaut crooner added. "I want to continue bringing happiness to ARMY through my work. If I can make someone happy, that would be such great happiness for me!"

Jin has been eagerly waiting for his fellow BTS members—Jimin, Jungkook, J-Hope, Suga, RM, and V—to complete their military service so they can all reunite.