Prince William shares important message as Harry heads to Colombia

Prince William has appeared to be a very caring and dutiful royal as he released a new meaningful video amid his younger brother Prince Harry's trip to Colombia.

The Prince and Princess of Wales shared a very important message on their official Instagram Story amid the Duke's controversial decision to travel to Colombia.

Along with a video, William wrote: "Homelessness: Reframed is a key part of @homewardusk's work to challenge negative perceptions of homelessness."

According to some, the future King tried to tease Harry with the message about homelessness as the Duke is said to be on hunt for a house in the UK after being evacuated by the King from Frogmore Cottage.

Now, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex are called homeless in the UK amid ogoing feud with the royal family.