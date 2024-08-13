Meghan Markle, Prince Harry's former key aide makes shocking revelations

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry have been blasted by their former member of staff after latest damning blow.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex's former member of staff has made big revelations after saying goodbye to the couple

Meghan and Harry's former aide revealed the thoughts of the couple's other staff, saying some of their fellow colleagues have said they would not return working for the couple given the chance.

it comes after Josh Kettler quitted as the couple's Chief of Staff. Kettler was a key figure on Meghan and Harry's three-day trip to Nigeria and was by the Duke's side as he met government officials in the West African country.

"What may be most telling is that the entire time I worked there, I don't think I heard a single current or former employee on their staff say they would take the job again if given the chance," a former member of staff told the Daily Mail.



"These aren't employees they had just found off the streets. Many of them are people who had previously excelled working for demanding bosses in high-performance companies and environments."

Meghan and Harry are heading to Colombia. They will visit the capital Bogota, the historical colonial city of Cartagena on the Caribbean coast and Cali, where they will attend a cultural festival.



GB News Royal Correspondent Cameron Walker claimed: "Everyone is harking back to what happens when Harry and Meghan left as working members of the Royal Family, and the fallout from various ex-members of Kensington Palace staff who have spoken to various papers about their time and their experience of working for Harry and Meghan.

"But it's a huge challenge for their remaining staff to try and put a lid on this ahead of their Colombia tour, which clearly they are going to want to be pushing forward the narrative."