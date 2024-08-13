CM Maryam honours Arshad Nadeem with Rs100m cash prize, car for Olympic win

MIAN CHANNU: Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz visited javelin thrower Arshad Nadeem to congratulate him for his historic gold medal victory at the Paris Olympics on Tuesday.
In a gesture of recognition following his feat, CM Maryam presented Nadeem with Rs100 million in cash prize and Honda civic.
Earlier, in a thrilling final on Thursday, Nadeem set a new Olympic record with a throw of 92.97 metres and earned a gold medal after 40 years.
The car, gifted to the athlete, bears registration number matching his record created in the Olympics — PAK 92.97.
Moreover, Maryam also presented a cheque of Rs5 million to Nadeem’s coach Salman Iqbal Butt.
After arriving at the Olympian’s home, Maryam embraced his mother — Razia Parveen — and congratulated her upon her son’s major achievement.
Family members of the javelin thrower took selfies and pictures with CM Maryam, while Nadeem reminisced the moments of his Olympic competition.
The Punjab CM said he had brought unprecedented happiness to the nation.
According to sources, the chief minister travelled in a helicopter to meet the gold medallist.
Additionally, Maryam also promised the athlete that the government will construct roads that lead directly to Nadeem’s village, along with a hospital and university in his hometown Mian Channu.
The chief minister was accompanied by Senior Minister Marriyum Aurangzeb, Sports Minister Faisal Khokhar, the Punjab chief secretary and MPA Sania Ashiq during her visit.
"Forensics have found evidence against Sania's mother-in-law and husband," says Azma Bokhari
Senior leader Dr Farooq Sattar says there will be no reason for party to remain in govt if unilateral decision is made...
Mountaineer Murad Sadpara succumbs to serious injuries at Broad Peak while awaiting his rescue
CJP Qazi Faez Isa-led three-member bench upholds ECP's decision declaring PML-N candidates as winners
"Blocking roads, spreading misinformation about someone else is not part of UAE's culture," says UAE envoy
PMD says the temperature may soar to a maximum of 30-32 °C today, after it plummeted as low as 26.5 °C