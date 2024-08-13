CM Maryam honours Arshad Nadeem with Rs100m cash prize, car for Olympic win

Maryam Nawaz (left) is seated with javelin thrower Arshad Nadeem and his mother. —X/@MaryamNSharif

MIAN CHANNU: Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz visited javelin thrower Arshad Nadeem to congratulate him for his historic gold medal victory at the Paris Olympics on Tuesday.

In a gesture of recognition following his feat, CM Maryam presented Nadeem with Rs100 million in cash prize and Honda civic.

Earlier, in a thrilling final on Thursday, Nadeem set a new Olympic record with a throw of 92.97 metres and earned a gold medal after 40 years.



The car, gifted to the athlete, bears registration number matching his record created in the Olympics — PAK 92.97.



Moreover, Maryam also presented a cheque of Rs5 million to Nadeem’s coach Salman Iqbal Butt.

After arriving at the Olympian’s home, Maryam embraced his mother — Razia Parveen — and congratulated her upon her son’s major achievement.

Family members of the javelin thrower took selfies and pictures with CM Maryam, while Nadeem reminisced the moments of his Olympic competition.

The Punjab CM said he had brought unprecedented happiness to the nation.

According to sources, the chief minister travelled in a helicopter to meet the gold medallist.

Additionally, Maryam also promised the athlete that the government will construct roads that lead directly to Nadeem’s village, along with a hospital and university in his hometown Mian Channu.

The chief minister was accompanied by Senior Minister Marriyum Aurangzeb, Sports Minister Faisal Khokhar, the Punjab chief secretary and MPA Sania Ashiq during her visit.