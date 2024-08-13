Prince Louis shocks Princess Charlotte at major royal event

Prince William and Kate Middleton’s three children are known to share a precious bond together, especially Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis.



At many occasions, Charlotte is seen in her big-sister mode as she makes sure to keep her naughty little brother in line with protocol during royal events.

However, in once instance, Prince Louis appeared to have resisted his sister’s attempts to school him, which irked the elder sibling, decoded a lip reader, via The Mirror.

During the Trooping the Colour this year, as Kate made her first appearance following her cancer diagnosis, the three children were joined by their mother at the balcony watching the parade.

As the regiments continued to parade, Louis found himself dancing to the marching band, which irked Charlotte.

Lip reader Nicola Hickling caught Charlotte reprimanding her brother and say, “You have to stop doing that. Watch the parade.”

To that, Louis responded, “I won't” which prompted Charlotte to say, “Do as you're told.” However, Louis resisted and announced, “Nope.”

The sibling banter seemed to have quieted down soon after.

Previously, an insider close to the Prince and Princess of Wales told People Magazine that Louis is “a cheeky monkey” of the family.

The source also added that Charlotte is “super protective of her little brother.”

Charlotte also played her elder sibling role during the Coronation of their grandfather King Charles, as she was seen protectively holding Prince Louis’ hand, guiding him inside the venue.