Justin Baldoni, Blake Lively feud details laid bare

Blake Lively, Justin Baldoni’s story ‘ends’ amid ‘creative differences’

Blake Lively and Justin Baldoni chose to maintain distance after the film release due to “creative differences.”



Tensions on the set of "It Ends With Us" go beyond reported creative disagreements between director Baldoni and star Lively, according to People magazine.

"All is not what it seems," the source revealed.

"There is much more to this story. The principal cast and [author] Colleen Hoover will have nothing to do with him."

Despite the film's successful opening weekend, earning $50 million domestically, the cast, including Lively and Baldoni, and author Colleen Hoover are distancing themselves from the director.

Speculation about behind-the-scenes tensions on the set of the movie intensified before the film's release, as director Justin Baldoni conducted solo interviews and didn't pose with the cast for photos at the New York premiere.

Fans also noticed that Lively, Hoover, and Jenny Slate don't follow Baldoni on Instagram.

After The Hollywood Reporter disclosed on August 8 that "a fracture among the filmmakers" led to two different versions of the movie during post-production, a source close to Baldoni downplayed the issue as "creative differences" that had been "overblown" to the outlet.

The source claimed that Lively's desire to direct the next film and secure the rights from Hoover was the root of the discord, stating, "wants to direct the next movie, sidelining him and securing the rights from Colleen."

The Gossip Girl alum, who is also a producer on the film, was heavily involved in various aspects of the movie, including the music, costumes, and dialogue.

She told BBC at the London premiere, from which Baldoni was absent, "I really feel like we delivered a story that's emotional and it's fun, but also funny, painful, scary, tragic and it's inspiring and that's what life is, it's every single color."

It Ends with Us is now in theatres.