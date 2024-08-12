Jennifer Lopez shares meaningful message as Ben Affleck divorce looms

Jennifer Lopez celebrates late friend amid Ben Affleck relationship woes

Hollywood mega-star Jennifer Lopez shared an emotional message about her late co-star after her and estranged husband Ben Affleck’s relationship took a new turn.

The 55-year-old actress, who is reportedly separating from her estranged husband, took to Instagram to reflect on the beloved 1996 film Jack and honour her late friend Robin Williams on the 10th anniversary of his passing.



The clip features Miss Marquez (JLo) welcoming Williams, who portrayed the role of Jack Powell, into the classroom.

The Boy Next Door star wrote in the caption, "We all have a lot more in common than you think…

"Celebrating 28 years of this very special movie JACK with the incomparable Robin Williams. Cinema Sunday”

Meanwhile, his son Zack also paid tribute to his dad alongside a heart-warming caption that read, "Dad, it’s hard to believe it’s been 10 years.

"Today, I’m reflecting on the immense love you shared with all of us—your family, your friends, and everyone you met.”

Williams, who died by suicide at the age of 63 in August, 2014, starred in various films, including Good Will Hunting, Dead Poets Society, and Jumanji.