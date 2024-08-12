'Scarface' Angel Salazar breathes his last at 68

Angel Salazar dies at 68

Angel Salazar passed away at the age of 68 while sleeping at a friend's home.

The actor, who portrayed Al Pacino’s soldier Chi Chi in the 1983 crime mystery Scarface, battled heart problems ahead of his death.

The Cuban-American actor’s confidante Ann Wingsong opened up to TMZ on Sunday, August 11, confirming his death.

According to Wingsong, a friend found Salazar unresponsive in bed, and the cause of death remains unknown, pending further investigation.

In addition, the late entertainer appeared in various films, including 1982’s A Stranger Is Watching, 1980's Where the Buffalo Roam, 1979's Walk Proud, and 1979's Boulevard Nights before his career took off on a brighter note.

The actor had the privilege of working alongside a talented ensemble of actors, including Michelle Pfeiffer, Steven Bauer, Mary Elizabeth Mastrantonio, F. Murray Abraham, and the late Paul Shenar and Robert Loggia.

His career gained momentum after his defining role in the Brian De Palma motion picture.

On professional front, he had a total of 17 projects in the pipeline as of his death on Sunday.

Salazar was mourned by his friends and co-stars, as many took to X, formerly known as Twitter, to pay a tribute to the late actor.