Jamie Lee Curtis honoured as Disney Legend at D23 Expo

Jamie Lee Curtis is a Disney Legend now

Jamie Lee Curtis was given the official honour of being a Disney Legend on Sunday during the D23 Expo.



The honour was presented by Lindsay Lohan, as she took the stage to share a compilation of Curtis’ most memorable roles, addressing the crowd, “I have been able to have the pleasure of working with Jamie Lee Curtis.

And the magic of Jamie Lee Curtis is that she is timeless.”

“Every character she plays is different, and she always brings something unique to the role," Lohan said, adding, “I feel so blessed to have Jamie as a friend in my life, and I feel lucky to work with a woman that I admire so much.”

After Lohan, Jodie Foster took the lead and surprised the audience, saying, “There are many things that my bestie Jamie and I have in common,” remembering how they were brought up as young women in Hollywood.

“Here are many of the absolutely freaky things that you may not know about her: You probably don’t know she eats dinner at 3 or 4, and is asleep by 7:30. She gets up at 3am, she saves the world and she online shops a little bit,” Foster continued.

“She is so thoughtful and so generous, such a supportive and kind cheerleader, that it just makes me want to punch her,” Foster quipped, laughing.

“Is that wrong?” Foster asked, presenting an emotional Curtis with her own pair of Mickey Mouse ears.

“The truth is, legends aren’t formed. They’re created when they’re nurtured and taught and educated,” Curtis said.