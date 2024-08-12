Jamie Lee Curtis, Lindsay Lohan tease Freakier Friday’s ‘song of the summer’

Jamie Lee Curtis and Lindsay Lohan has some of the former’s “new” music in store for Freaky Friday sequel.
The 38 year-old actress, and Jamie Lee Curtis, who portray the roles of mother and daughter respectively, teased to FanDango on Saturday, about music being crucial to the 2003 movie’s follow up, in which Lohan played a teen musician.
“There is a new song. It is going to be the song of the summer next year, I promise you,” Curtis, 65, told the outlet.
While filming the iconic movie in the early 2000s, Lohan was juggling her aspirations to become a pop star with her acting career.
Songs by Lohan, such as her rendition of Take Me Away from Meet Me At The Altar and her debut single Ultimate, were prominently featured in the comedy.
“We have some new and some old [songs],” Lohan revealed. “Music is a bigger part of the film I would say.”
“Lindsay was working last night at 11 o’clock at night, playing the guitar somewhere, maybe on the Wiltern Stage,” Curtis added some details. “There may be a lot of music in this new movie, and maybe last night they were shooting a big sequence…”
