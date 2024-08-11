Meghan Markle and Prince Harry suspected of being 'manipulated'

As Meghan Markle and Prince Harry prepare for their unofficial royal tour of Colombia next week, local concerns are mounting that they may be used as a political tool.



The Duke and Duchess of Sussex have been personally invited by Colombian Vice President Francia Marquez, but the visit has sparked unease among Colombians.



Residents fear that the high-profile tour might be more about enhancing the country’s image than celebrating genuine connections.

"I’m sure Meghan and Harry mean well, but it’s clear to everyone here that they’re being used for a PR exercise," a Colombian lawyer told The Mail on Sunday.

The tour comes amid a backdrop of government scandals, leading to suspicions that the couple’s visit could be leveraged to divert attention from domestic issues.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex were personally invited by Vice President Francia Marquez, but local skepticism suggests their star power might be leveraged for a government PR boost.

"They’re certainly going to shine a light on underprivileged areas and Colombian culture," noted a Colombian lawyer, "but the truth is, the government has been mired in scandal since taking office two years ago.

They need a high-profile visit to improve their image both at home and abroad."

When the tour was announced earlier this month, the vice president’s office assured that the visit would align with the mission of the Sussexes’ Archewell Foundation.

Marquez’s statement promised that Meghan and Harry would have the chance to interact with leaders, youth, and women who represent Colombia’s progressive spirit.

However, many remain wary, questioning whether the visit is more about polishing the government’s reputation than fostering genuine connections.