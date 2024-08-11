Prince Harry, Meghan Markle receive shocking news from Colombia

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle faced another setback after a Colombian lawyer made shocking revelations ahead of their 'faux royal tour.'

In conversation with the Mail, a law expert claimed that the Duke and Duchess of Sussex are 'being manipulated' by the government of the scandal-hit country.

"I'm sure Meghan and Harry mean well, but everyone here is talking about how obviously they are being manipulated," the lawyer revealed.

The expert added, "Of course, their star-power will be used to bring attention to poor people and certain areas of culture in Colombia... but the reality is the Colombian government has been drowning in scandal since it came in two years ago."

As per the lawyer, the Colombian government need an opportunity to "appease people at home and make them look good abroad."

For the unversed, the Montecito couple has been invited by the South American country's vice president Francia Marquez for an official visit for some "meaningful interactions."

It is also pertinent to mention that Harry and Meghan have been alerted about the possible security threats in Colombia, by the UK and US officials after they expressed concerns about their safety in England.